Stay Green Bay: reduced rental rates for Packers season

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Football season usually means great business for Rental Property Agencies throughout the Green Bay area.

Rhya Bleser of “Stay Green Bay” says that due to the canceled Packers preseason games, and the first two regular season games without fans in the stands, there has been a slight decline in rental sales. “When the Packers did announce that there would be no fans at the first two games, we did lose a lot of our bookings unfortunately.” Because of the reduction in reservations, Bleser says that they have slashed rates in half in order to attract business. “We are offering half off the normal rate for rentals right now, because although there is not much happening right now, we still want our customers to have a least part of the Packers party experience,” said Bleser.

In addition to the lower rates, there is enhanced cleaning practices at all of “Stay Green Bay” rental properties. Bleser says that they have seen a steady rise in rentals from families from out of town, you just need a get-away. For more information, visit https://www.staygreenbay.com/

