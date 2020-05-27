Stephenson National Bank & Trust donates over 800 gallons of milk to local food banks

MARINETTE Wis. (WFRV) – The Stephenson National Bank & Trust (SNBT) announced on Wednesday that they will be donating over 800 gallons of milk to local food banks.

SNBT stated they worked with Marinette’s Hoppe Dairy organization to provide dairy products to local pantries, while also helping to support area farms.

The organization reports that their donation has helped fill the gaps to provide butter, eggs, cheese, and milk to ten local food banks that were struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SNBT President and CEO Daniel Peterson said, “Our community is so lucky to have such devoted organizations that are always willing and ready to help hundreds of area residents.”

Peterson continued, “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our local food pantries have seen a great increase in utilization, coupled with a decrease in revenues by missing fundraisers and donations, and consequently are having to stretch to make ends meet. This dairy donation program is just one way to show our appreciation to them for their diligent work, and we hope it can help carry out their mission during this challenging time.”

SNBT added that Hoppe Dairy helped with the efforts of getting the dairy products to the local food pantries.

Owner of Hoppe Dairy Carey Hoppe shared, “Hoppe Dairy was pleased to join forces with SNBT to help ten local food banks in Northeastern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.”

Hoppe continued, “Helping these food banks is a regular part of business year-round for us, but it was especially important in this current food crisis. With the bank’s help, these food pantries were able to stock dairy items like cheese, butter, and cottage cheese.”

