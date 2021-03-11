Stimulus checks will bring a sigh of relief to Northeast Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Today President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan which will bring benefits to qualifying Americans.

Those making less than $75,000 a year can expect to get a $1,400 stimulus check as they start to roll out, and for many in Wisconsin this is the lifeline they need.

Mary Parsons is the Executive Director at Leaven, a charitable organization in Menasha, she said, “COVID relief legislation, much like the recently enacted American Rescue Plan is really doing what it’s intended to do, which is deliver relief to those households impacted by the pandemic.”

This bill also includes child tax credits that provide up to $300 a month per child depending on age to families that qualify.

“There’s also an extension of the child tax credits, which will be providing households with minor children a regular income stream for up to a year,” said Parsons. “It is time limited, right now it’s expected to phase out after a year but there is some talk about expanding it permanently and experts are saying, this could be a game changer and really lift families out of poverty.”

For many in Northeast Wisconsin this round of stimulus checks could be the difference between paying bills on time and defaulting causing further problems down the line.

“I mean I did have to be off with my daughter, her and I both had COVID earlier this year and at the time I did not get unemployment because there was issues with that so it will just be nice to catch up on a lot of things we weren’t able to,” said Lexi Behnke, a Wisconsinite eligible for the stimulus check.

Others say their first priority will be to pay bills but any left over funds will go towards making 2021 better than last year.

Alicia Sims is also eligible, she said, “Probably something fun with my kids, I have two kids so maybe something fun since it’s warming up outside.”