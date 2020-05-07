1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Stimulus payments made to those behind bars should be returned, IRS says

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

WASHINGTON, DC (WBTW) – The Internal Revenue Service says any stimulus payments made to those incarcerated should be returned.

The IRS added a question and answer section regarding stimulus payments and those incarcerated to its Economic Impact Payment Information Center website on Wednesday.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

The question, which is number 12 on the website, asks, “Does someone who is incarcerated qualify for the payment?”

“No. A Payment made to someone who is incarcerated should be returned to the IRS by following the instructions about repayments,” the IRS answered.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

If a payment is based on a joint return, only the portion of the payment made for the incarcerated spouse must be returned, the IRS said.

“This amount will be $1,200 unless adjusted gross income exceeded $150,000,” the IRS said.

The IRS has also said stimulus payments made to people who have died should be returned.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"