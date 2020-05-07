Stimulus payments made to those behind bars should be returned, IRS says

WASHINGTON, DC (WBTW) – The Internal Revenue Service says any stimulus payments made to those incarcerated should be returned.
The IRS added a question and answer section regarding stimulus payments and those incarcerated to its Economic Impact Payment Information Center website on Wednesday.
The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5
The question, which is number 12 on the website, asks, “Does someone who is incarcerated qualify for the payment?”
“No. A Payment made to someone who is incarcerated should be returned to the IRS by following the instructions about repayments,” the IRS answered.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
If a payment is based on a joint return, only the portion of the payment made for the incarcerated spouse must be returned, the IRS said.
“This amount will be $1,200 unless adjusted gross income exceeded $150,000,” the IRS said.
The IRS has also said stimulus payments made to people who have died should be returned.