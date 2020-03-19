Stop flushing those sanitizing wipes! Oshkosh Fire Department explains why

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 17: A poll worker uses a sanitizer wipe to wipe down the area around the ballots during the Florida presidential primary as the coronavirus pandemic continues on March 17, 2020 in Miami, Florida. People are heading to the polls to vote for their Republican and Democratic choice in their parties’ respective primaries during the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh is asking the community to stop flushing sanitizing wipes.

“One problem that the City of Janesville has been seeing is people flushing sanitizing wipes down the toilet. Even if they say “Flushable” they do not break down in the sewer system,” said Oshkosh Fire Department’s John Holland.

When wipes are flushed they actually attract grease and other debris leading to substantial blockages.

Instead, Oshkosh is asking for people to please toss them in the trash.