Streu’s Pharmacy hosting fall flu-shot clinic, wellness fair, and COVID-19 booster shots in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- With the leaves changing color, days cooling off, and everyone suddenly having a constant runny nose; Fall is officially here.

And with the arrival of the fall season, that also means it is flu season, and one Green Bay pharmacy wants to help get community members vaccinated against the flu and coronavirus.

On Tuesday, September 28, Streu’s Pharmacy Bay Natural announced they will be holding a “fall flu shot clinic” along with a “wellness fair” for the community to hopefully get health-based questions answered and potentially win exciting prizes from a raffle.

The event will be held on Wednesday, September 29, at Streu’s Pharmacy on Main Street. Along with offering flu shots, the Green Bay-based pharmacy will be scheduling COVID-19 boosters for individuals who are 65-years-old and older. Offering these boosters is with guidance from the CDC.

Now Streu’s isn’t stopping there; during its event nursing and pharmacy members will be in attendance for any questions you could possibly have. Organizers also explain that samples of the Pharmacy’s favorite vendors and partners will be out at the clinic.

Appointments to receive a shot can be scheduled online at the Pharmacy’s website or you can call (920) 438-2465. The shot clinic and wellness fair will be held at Streu’s Pharmacy Bay Natural, located at 635 N. Main Street in Green Bay. The event runs from 9 a.m. in the morning to 6 p.m. in the evening.