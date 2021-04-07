Students, faculty at Ripon College receive J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – College students in Ripon were part of a partnership with Agnesian HealthCare to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 184 students, faculty and staff members at Ripon College were given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine right on campus. Since last August, the college has been operating in a hybrid learning model with a mix of in-person and virtual learning. More than 667 students are living on campus this semester and having a mobile on-site clinic was a win-win.

“We are thrilled to partner with Agnesian and SSM to make sure that our community has full and easy access to COVID vaccinations with a clinic on our campus,” said President Zach Messitte.

Agnesian HealthCare and SSM Health will continue their mobile vaccination site in Fond du Lac, Ripon and Waupun. You can schedule an appointment three different ways:

  • Online scheduling on the Agnesian website
  • By phone at 920-926-8400 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • SSM Health MyChart

To date, they’ve given more than 160,000 doses of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly boys sweep rival Kaukauna, sweep FVA triangular

First half goals help Notre Dame knock off Appleton East, 5-3

UW-Oshkosh baseball looks to jumpstart momentum from a year ago

John Mittelstadt follows in brother’s footsteps as part of the Gamblers

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

Martens family continues mushing legacy