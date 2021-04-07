Students, faculty at Ripon College receive J&J COVID-19 vaccine

RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – College students in Ripon were part of a partnership with Agnesian HealthCare to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 184 students, faculty and staff members at Ripon College were given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine right on campus. Since last August, the college has been operating in a hybrid learning model with a mix of in-person and virtual learning. More than 667 students are living on campus this semester and having a mobile on-site clinic was a win-win.

“We are thrilled to partner with Agnesian and SSM to make sure that our community has full and easy access to COVID vaccinations with a clinic on our campus,” said President Zach Messitte.

Agnesian HealthCare and SSM Health will continue their mobile vaccination site in Fond du Lac, Ripon and Waupun. You can schedule an appointment three different ways:

Online scheduling on the Agnesian website

By phone at 920-926-8400 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SSM Health MyChart

To date, they’ve given more than 160,000 doses of the vaccine.