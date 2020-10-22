Study shows participation in high school sports has not led to increase in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – A study revealed that the participation in high school sports in Wisconsin has not led to an increase in COVID-19 infections among high school student-athletes.

According to a study conducted by the Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, the case and incidence rate of a statewide sampling, which represented 30,000 student-athletes, was actually lower than those reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for individuals who were ages 14 through 17 years old.

Experts add the COVID-19 in Wisconsin High School Athletes study also showed that no sport had a statistically higher incidence rate than that of teenagers during the same period of time, with only 0.5 percent of the reported COVID-19 cases being attributed to transmission during sport-related activities.

Study officials say a significant factor that led to the study’s conclusion is attributed to the efforts schools are making to follow the guidelines developed by the WIAA’s Sports Medical Advisory Committee.

UW School of Medicine and Public Health note that the effects of COVID-19 will vary in different areas and across various age groups, therefore, Study officials are encouraging an expanded and replicated research to be done in other populations to greater assess the risk of COVID-19 among youth athletes to provide a more complete picture of COVID-19 transmission during sports activities.

