Closings
Manitowoc Public Library

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sturgeon Bay graduates celebrated with drive-through ceremony

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sturgeon Bay High School graduates took part in a drive-through ceremony Saturday afternoon.

The ceremony took place in front of the high school. Graduates were able to receive their diplomas and drive up to the social distancing ceremony in style.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

“I just had my parents drive me in a 1930 Model A, so it was a very nice car to pull up into graduation,” Fletcher Huvvard told WFRV Local 5.

Students said it was nice to have some closure for their final year, which was upended by the coronavirus.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More