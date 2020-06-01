Sturgeon Bay graduates celebrated with drive-through ceremony

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sturgeon Bay High School graduates took part in a drive-through ceremony Saturday afternoon.

The ceremony took place in front of the high school. Graduates were able to receive their diplomas and drive up to the social distancing ceremony in style.

“I just had my parents drive me in a 1930 Model A, so it was a very nice car to pull up into graduation,” Fletcher Huvvard told WFRV Local 5.

Students said it was nice to have some closure for their final year, which was upended by the coronavirus.

