Suamico clothing shop forced to go digital due to Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV)- There is no denying the fact that life as we know it has changed due to the growing impact that Covid-19 has had on our world today. Locally, businesses have had to make some difficult decisions, and provide customers options that are not always ideal in certain circumstances like fashion retail.

Christine Herman of Willow Clothing in Suamico, has had to lay off all seven of her employees, and force customers to an online only buying format that has been somewhat profitable, but not ideal when selling clothes. “Online sales have been…awesome and very supportive on our website,” says Herman. In an era where online buying happens more frequently, for the smaller establishments, that could present a challenge especially with a reduced staff.

Herman says that along with the online sales, there is a drive-up option available for customers if requested where the merchandise can be brought out to the customer at no extra charge. The store owner says there is an optimistic outlook ahead with the possibility of expanding. “When this is all over, we hope to open a second location in Door County, I don’t know when that will be, but hopefully soon,” Herman told Local 5

Only time will tell how long we all will have to work with the “new normal” with the main focus being health and safety. Willow Clothing at 1756 Riverside Drive in Suamico will remain closed, but the online store is open. For a complete look at the catalog, visit https://www.willow-clothingco.com/

