Suamico’s Tapped Sports Bar & Grill won’t reopen, COVID-19 ‘was the final straw’

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Coronavirus has caused another Northeast Wisconsin business to close down.

Tapped Sports Bar & Grill in Suamico announced Tuesday that the virus “was the final straw” for its three-year-old business, causing business to “not be able to reopen.”

Business owners say they “would like to thank our dedicated team for their efforts and sincerely thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the work you put in. While many people don’t understand the physical, mental, and emotional stress a service industry job can put on your body, we do, and we appreciate you!”

Coronavirus has been the last straw for many Northeast Wisconsin businesses – on Monday, Foremost Farms USA announced it will close its Chilton cheese plant facility in July after the market change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early May, Harbor House announced Neenah’s JumpStart Auto Repair, which used the proceeds from customers’ auto service to fund auto repairs for domestic abuse survivors, would not reopen, saying the decision comes after the financial strain caused by a shift in business due to the pandemic followed the discovery that property had been stolen from JumpStart’s garage.

In the same time frame, Harmony Pizza of Appleton announced it would be closing its doors after nearly three years in business, citing pressures to achieve a strong service to the community and the coronavirus.

Manitowoc’s Holy Family College announced it would cease operations by the end of August. The Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries says the decision was made due to increased operating costs, unstable enrollment, and the impact of the coronavirus.

