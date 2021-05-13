Summer Basketball Camps set to return with some changes

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There is plenty of excitement as youth Summer Basketball Camps make a return in about a month from now. There is a promise that it will be fun, with a few changes due to pandemic protocols. “This time last year, we were totally shut down and really didn’t know when we would reopen,” said Ryan Borowicz owner of The Driveway.

What a difference a year makes as The Driveway in De Pere is once again holding Summer Basketball Camps for kids and teens. “We had to adjust everything based on our normal day-to-day operations, especially our Summer Camps which are a huge part of what we do here,” said Borowicz. There usually would be about fifteen hundred participants, but this year that number is reduced. “We’re still modifying a little bit, we have less kids in each Camp,” said Borowicz. There are only single day Camps this year as well, at about 4 hours each.

St. Norbert College is also preparing to welcome local kids back for Camp. “We’re thankful to be able to host the Camps this year after not having them last year,” said Gary Grzesk, Head Coach for Men’s Basketball. Grzesk says safety precautions will be in place, with some changes like it will not be an overnight Camp this year.” A lot of sanitizer and we won’t be having an open Concession Stand like we’ve had in the past,” said Grzesk.

The CDC recently announced that if you are fully vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask indoors, at some locations. “Just to air on the side of caution, we will probably have them continue to wear masks even though the vaccinations are certainly helping,” said Grzesk. The Driveway Camps are officially sold out. The Camp at St. Norbert will begin in mid June.