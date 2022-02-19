MILWAUKEE (AP) — Organizers of Milwaukee’s Summerfest music celebration are planning to scale back COVID-19 precautions this year.

According to Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF), festival-goers will not be required to wear masks, show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, or show proof of vaccination to enter the grounds this summer.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in Wisconsin. Organizers canceled the festival in 2020 after the pandemic began.

Last year they moved the festival from mid-summer to early September. Summerfest will be held on three consecutive weekends this year: June 23-25, June 30-July 2; and July 7-9.

Justin Bieber is scheduled to perform on June 24 and Rod Stewart on July 7.

MWF shared that they will continue monitoring the situation and work closely with health experts while following local guidelines.