Summerfest to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to enter

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone who plans on attending Summerfest this year will need to bring either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.

Summerfest made the announcement for its 2021 entry requirements. At the gate there will be two options:

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination An original vaccination card or a printed copy of a valid vaccination card Documentation may also be presented in digital form, such as a screenshot or a photo on a phone. The entire front of the vaccination card must be visible.

Negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours (three days) of attending Printed copy of negative result will be accepted The entire result must be visible Documentation may also be presented in digital form, such as a screenshot or a photo on a phone.



As for masks, children under the age of 12 will be required to wear masks. However, masks are recommended for indoor spaces as well as when attending large gatherings.

Summerfest also announced that multiple other safety measures have been implemented including:

Increased hand sanitizer stations on-site

Dedicated cleaning crews ill conduct frequent cleanings in high touch areas

Overnight deep-cleaning procedures with dedicated crews

Cashless transactions

Summerfest is slated to start on September 2 and will run for three weekends, ending on September 18. In their Facebook post Summerfest said:

With support from the City of Milwaukee Health Department, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Summerfest 2021, including the Wednesday Weekend Preview concerts held at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Summerfest – on 2021 Entry Protocols

For more information regarding Summerfest’s COVID-19 protocols, visit their website.