Summerfest vendors have mixed feelings about turnout, sales

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The return of a popular annual music festival in Milwaukee wasn’t what some vendors expected. After the event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus, Summerfest 2021 ended with mixed reports.

Sellers who set up shop for the first time generally marked it a success while longtime vendors saw it as a “total bust.”

Vendors said during Saturday’s last day of the two-week concert that the crowds had picked up a bit more from the start but remained low compared to previous years.

The Journal Sentinel reports that surging cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 and new pandemic protocols were cited as possible factors. Event officials have not provided daily attendance numbers and would not comment on the numbers while the event was running.

