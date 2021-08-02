Sunnyview Expo Center closes “Walk-in Wednesday” clinic and testing due to Winnebago County Fair

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, August 2, the Winnebago County Health Department has announced their “walk-in Wednesday” COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at the Sunnyview Expo Center will be closed Wednesday, August 4.

The COVID-19 testing center also held at the Center will be closed this week due to the Winnebago County Fair.

Director/Health Officer for the Winnebago County Health Department Doug Gieryn explains that the Health Department is constantly monitoring case numbers. He wants to continue to encourage the local community to both get tested and get vaccinated against COVID-19. Saying, “We are fortunate to have many testing and vaccination locations in our local region…”

Testing will resume at the Sunnyview Expo Center on Tuesday, August 10. The “Walk-In Wednesday” Vaccine Clinics will also resume Wednesday, August 11. For questions, call the Winnebago County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline (920) 232-3026 or the Winnebago Public Health website.