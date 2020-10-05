FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Sunnyview Expo Center COVID-19 testing site experiencing long wait times

Coronavirus

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The COVID-19 testing site Sunnyview Expo Center is experiencing long wait times.

The Winnebago County Health says wait times are about three to four hours at Sunnyview Expo Center.

Officials say they are working as efficiently as possible to get through the large number of people waiting to get tested.

Registering ahead of time will help reduce wait times, according to officials.

To register, click here.

