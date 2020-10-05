Sunnyview Expo Center COVID-19 testing site experiencing long wait times

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 08: A healthcare worker test a patient at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The COVID-19 testing site Sunnyview Expo Center is experiencing long wait times.

The Winnebago County Health says wait times are about three to four hours at Sunnyview Expo Center.

Officials say they are working as efficiently as possible to get through the large number of people waiting to get tested.

Registering ahead of time will help reduce wait times, according to officials.

To register, click here.

Latest Stories