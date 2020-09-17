Sunnyview Expo Center COVID-19 testing site opening late on Sept. 17

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 08: A healthcare worker test a patient at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The regional coronavirus testing site in Oshkosh will be opening later than scheduled on Thursday.

The Winnebago County Health Department says the Sunnyview Expo Center testing site will open at 12:30 p.m. instead of 11 a.m. “due to an unforeseen delay.”

Organizers says they have typically seen cars lined up before the gates are open.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or were in contact with someone who had COVID-19, health officials say you should be tested.

The Regional Testing Site at Sunnyview Expo Center is free for any Wisconsin resident over age 5. You can register ahead of time at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Click on the screening questionnaire to get started.

