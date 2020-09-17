FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Sunnyview Expo Center COVID-19 testing site opening late on Sept. 17

Coronavirus

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The regional coronavirus testing site in Oshkosh will be opening later than scheduled on Thursday.

The Winnebago County Health Department says the Sunnyview Expo Center testing site will open at 12:30 p.m. instead of 11 a.m. “due to an unforeseen delay.”

Organizers says they have typically seen cars lined up before the gates are open.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or were in contact with someone who had COVID-19, health officials say you should be tested.

The Regional Testing Site at Sunnyview Expo Center is free for any Wisconsin resident over age 5. You can register ahead of time at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Click on the screening questionnaire to get started.

