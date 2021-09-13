Sunnyview Expo Center open for COVID-19 testing

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The COVID-19 testing center at Sunnyview Expo Center is now open Monday through Friday.

The regional testing site will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in partnership with the Winnebago County Health Department and the Wisconsin National Guard. While no appointment is needed, they do suggest you pre-register with the Health Department.

Testing is free and available to anyone 12 months and older and results are typically available within 48 hours.

Winnebago County is offering other testing locations as well, which you can find on their website.

