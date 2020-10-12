Sunnyview Expo COVID-19 testing site temporarily closing Monday

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 08: A healthcare worker test a patient at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County COVID-19 testing site will temporarily close Monday due to severe weather moving through the area.

According to Winnebago County Health, the COVID-19 regional testing site at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh will temporarily close starting at 11 a.m. It will reopen when “the severe weather passes.”

At 11 a.m., the National Weather Service is expecting 40 mph wind, lightning, hail and rain. The Testing Site at Sunnyview is temporarily closing at 11:00 a.m. until the severe weather passes. We'll announce on FB & Twitter when it's back open. pic.twitter.com/SYIAqJm6Xw — Winnebago Co Health (@WinnebagoHealth) October 12, 2020

