OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County COVID-19 testing site will temporarily close Monday due to severe weather moving through the area.
INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar
According to Winnebago County Health, the COVID-19 regional testing site at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh will temporarily close starting at 11 a.m. It will reopen when “the severe weather passes.”
Be sure to stay up-to-date when severe weather hits Northeast Wisconsin by downloading the Storm Team 5 Weather app:
DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE
Latest Stories
- Manitowoc Public School District moves to full distance learning
- Sunnyview Expo COVID-19 testing site temporarily closing Monday
- Second stimulus checks: No House vote expected this week on federal aid
- Dashcam video shows traffic stop that ends with 1 man dead, 2 officers dragged in Illinois
- Teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg endorses Joe Biden