FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Sunnyview Expo COVID-19 testing site temporarily closing Monday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 08: A healthcare worker test a patient at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County COVID-19 testing site will temporarily close Monday due to severe weather moving through the area.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

According to Winnebago County Health, the COVID-19 regional testing site at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh will temporarily close starting at 11 a.m. It will reopen when “the severe weather passes.”

Be sure to stay up-to-date when severe weather hits Northeast Wisconsin by downloading the Storm Team 5 Weather app:

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Freedom boys soccer Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay NEW Lutheran's Flynn creates girls golf team

High School Sports Xtra 10/11 - Game of the Week, State Record Broken

XTRA POINT: High School Football 10/9

Playing through the pandemic: Green Bay youth baseball completes season

Howards Grove volleyball sweeps Kaukauna, Freedom claims NEC boys soccer title