Surprise birthday parade for Hobart child.

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV)- The Covid-19 Pandemic has forced us all to adjust to a new way of living, at least for now, which includes a Stay-At-Home order and Social Distancing. Tracey Fredrich had to cancel 7-year old Jackson’s party, so she took to her community’s Facebook page to talk about it.

In the post, Fredrich expressed her sadness in cancelling the party. One of her neighbors, who happens to be a Firefighter for Hobart, commented on her post asking if she would like the engine company to create a parade for Jackson. “I was like sure,” said Fredrich.

This was a complete surprise for Jackson, who had no idea what was going on on Tuesday afternoon. With the help of a few friends, neighbors, and the Hobart Fire Department, Jackson had a pretty cool birthday. “Thank you for coming by,” said Jackson.

