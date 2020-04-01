Talk to your landlord now if Covid-19 has left you short on cash for rent

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) It’s the start of a new month and with it many people may have rent due. But if you’re short for cash because of Covid-19, property managers say you need to let them know.

In Northeast Wisconsin thousands live in rental properties. And if you’ve lost your job because of the coronavirus and can’t pay your rent, property management companies say contact them now.

“Best thing is to reach out , call your landlord – communication is key,” said Vickie Kempinger from Blue Frog Property Management.

“Obviously this is an unprecedented event, none of us has been through this before,” said Erik Goerke from Alliance Management.

Last month nearly 3.3 million people in the U.S. filed for unemployment. So Local 5 reached out to both Blue Frog and Alliance property management companies to learn what tenants should do if they have a cash flow problem.

“We’re going to work with them the best we can to have a payment plan that works for everybody,” said Nick Malesevich with Blue Frog.

Malesevich manages 1,200 properties. He says be honest, explain your situation and together an agreement will be reached.

“The owners aren’t looking to make profits during this time, they’re just looking to break even and be able to pay their bills,” said Malesevich.

“We wanted to make sure people knew they could reach out and talk to us about it and we could work through it,” said Goerke.

Goerke manages 800 units. He started a program that defers rent to those who can prove they’ve been impacted by Covid-19.

“So essentially their April rent will be broken up and paid over May, June, July and August to give them some liquidity in the short term,” Goerke said.

Solutions that won’t erase the rent but will ease the immediate burden.

“The owners have to pay mortgages, property taxes and insurance,” said Malesevich.

Helping buy time until federal stimulus and state unemployment checks kick in.

“We all need to come together as a village and not make our relationships more difficult than they need to be in the short term,” Gorke said.

Blue Frog also provides tenants a list of area agencies – that may assist with rent.