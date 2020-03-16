1  of  23
Closings
Brown County Historical Society Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks First Presbyterian Church-Neenah First United Methodist - Appleton First United Presbyterian Church-De Pere Fond du Lac Public Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Green Bay Elite Sports Immanuel UCC - Neenah Iola-Scandinavia Schools Kaukauna Area Schools Life Bridge Christian Church-Howard Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools Moravian Church Green Bay Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Princeton Public and Parochial The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Union Congregational United Church -GB Wisconsin Green Bay Committee to Protect Pensions Wittenberg-Birnamwood Schools

Target increase cleaning frequency, working to keep stores open

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Target-store-logo-jpg_20151130172514-159532

(WFRV) – Target, like other retailers such as Walmart, Festival, and Meijer, says they’re making some changes due to concerns about coronavirus.

According to a release from Target, the company says they are extending benefits to help team members take care of themselves and their families, conducting more rigorous cleaning procedures in all facilities, and providing additional support for Drive Up and Order Pickup services from our stores.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Target says guest-facing surfaces such as check lanes and touchscreens are being cleaned at least every half hour. Food sampling in stores has also been canceled out of an abundance of caution.

As of Monday, March 16, Target says they intend to keep all their stores across the country open. Target goes on to say that they have placed limits on products such as hand sanitizer, toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, bottled water, and other items.

RELATED: Local business owners, are you still open during the coronavirus outbreak?

We’ll continue to make adjustments to limits as needed, and would ask all guests to consider their immediate needs, understanding that many shoppers are hoping to stock up on the same items. We are working to fulfill online orders and have staffed up services like Order Pickup and Drive Up. However, due to high demand, we are facing delays. We apologize for any inconvenience,” Target said in the release.

Target employees are encouraged to stay home if they are feeling sick. Employees placed under mandatory quarantine or diagnosed with coronavirus will receive 14 days of pay from Target. The company is also waiving its absenteeism policy to support employees who may not be able to work because of school or daycare closures, or those who stay home due to flu-like symptoms.

RELATED: Kwik Trip will not accept fillable mugs, cups temporarily

Target says employees continue to have access to virtual medical visits, paid family leave, and backup daycare for eligible team members. Our Team Member Giving Fund is available to support team members and their families if faced with unavoidable financial hardship.

The release goes on to say that Target, in partnership with Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Google, and others, is working with the federal government to provide public access to additional coronavirus testing.

RELATED: Festival Foods suspends services beginning March 16

“We’re currently working with officials and task force partners to identify real estate that can serve as temporary testing locations, and will share more details as they are available.”

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"