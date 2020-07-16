Target joins list of major retailers mandating masks

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – Target is joining the list of the nation’s largest retailers that will require customers to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 spike. The policy will go into effect Aug. 1.

More than 80% of Target’s 1,800 stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations.

Target said Thursday that it will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them.

Shortly after Target’s announcement, Goodwill NCW released that shoppers in all of its 27 retail stores and training centers will also be required to wear masks starting on July 20.

These mandates both follow several other stores including the nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, which announced earlier this week that masks would be mandatory in all stores starting Monday.

“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities. According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face-covering in public and social distance,” Walmart said in a release.

Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co. also have put mandatory face shield rules in place set to be in effect by the end of July.

