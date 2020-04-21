Tavern League of Wisconsin calls for bars to open by May 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Wisconsin’s bars have been closed since March 17th, and with another month of the Safer at Home order on the horizon, the Tavern League of Wisconsin is taking up the issue with lawmakers.

“We need to have this conversation and we need to protect Main Street in Wisconsin,” Don Mjelde, President of the Brown County Tavern League said.

Monday, the Tavern League of Wisconsin issued a letter to every member of the State Legislature, asking them to consider an exception for bars.

Mjelde told Local 5 that other businesses could benefit from the “Safer at Work” initiative.

“Not to look necessarily at just bars and restaurants, but personally I think all of main street, I mean you’re talking jewelry stores, to flower shops, to yoga studios and banks,” he said. “What can we do to go back into business not just for ourselves but for all of our employees that are struggling right now also?”

The Tavern League’s official statement asks for bars to reopen by May 1, with measures taken to protect staff and patrons.



“It’s not that much to encourage the social distancing, have tables six feet apart, make sure people are six feet away, limiting the capacity to fifty percent,” Mjelde said.

Governor Evers responded Monday that even with those precautions, bars likely won’t be able to reopen so soon.



“May 1st, I feel relatively confident that would be a tough row to hoe,” the Governor said when asked by a reporter about the Tavern League’s request.

His newly introduced Badger Bounce Back plan, which Evers said is in part informed by president trump’s guidelines for opening up America, involves three phases.

Bars re-opening with restrictions falls under phase two.



“There is a phase in which bars and restaurants are specifically identified, and we aren’t even to phase one or phase two,” Governor Evers said.

Tavern League officials say they’ve already lost too much time.



“You’re still going to see a lot of businesses not reopen their doors, a lot of businesses that are going to have to close because they’ve already been out of business for over 35 days,” Mjelde said.

They want to find a solution that will allow Wisconsin’s bars to get back to work.



“We’re trying to have a Safer at Work scenario to where we can open up places again to have people give businesses a fighting chance during this stretch,” Mjelde said.