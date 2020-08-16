Wisconsin DHS report testing dips as percentage of positive tests increase

SUNDAY 8/16/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 65,741 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,039 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,702, or 13.2%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 6,099 test results available today, 11.2% were positive. Yesterday, 7.3% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,060,533 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,126,274 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 337 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 96 are in an ICU. A total of 2,426 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,304 or 8.1%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,039 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases65,74165,056 (+685)
Active cases8,702 (13.2%)8,828
Recovered cases55,982 (85.2%)55,172
Negative cases1,060,5331,055,119 (+5,414)
Patients hospitalized337336 (+1)
COVID-19 patients in ICU96110 (-14)
Hospital beds available2,426 (21%)2,357
Ever hospitalized5,304 (8.1%)5,275 (+29)
COVID-19 deaths1,039 (1.6%)1,038 (+1)
Wisconsin CountyPositive as of 8/16/2020Negative as of 8/16/2020Deaths as of 8/16/2020Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/16/2020Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/16/2020
Adams942,8652468.32%
Ashland301,8461190.93%
Barron3266,6243720.41%
Bayfield342,0711226.83%
Brown4,50554,074551734.11%
Buffalo471,7972357.04%
Burnett271,7901177.04%
Calumet4036,9902809.10%
Chippewa27410,9680430.60%
Clark1973,9648571.24%
Columbia28810,5632505.71%
Crawford863,5840528.00%
Dane4,849145,55939915.21%
Dodge93017,42551059.51%
Door1144,7723415.53%
Douglas2235,6270513.80%
Dunn1396,0420312.40%
Eau Claire65815,9814638.91%
Florence166630368.90%
Fond du Lac76315,9738745.71%
Forest611,0614676.47%
Grant3969,41616764.14%
Green2145,3751580.50%
Green Lake622,6820330.50%
Iowa1003,9570423.40%
Iron801,25411399.81%
Jackson625,6641302.42%
Jefferson71814,2005848.21%
Juneau1526,5031575.31%
Kenosha2,78030,605601651.52%
Kewaunee1432,7092702.41%
La Crosse96719,0371820.50%
Lafayette1712,54301021.80%
Langlade742,4651386.11%
Lincoln733,5420262.10%
Manitowoc39911,2461502.50%
Marathon69715,60412515.32%
Marinette4957,72751221.11%
Marquette812,2701532.61%
Menominee261,7960567.80%
Milwaukee22,212203,7284662327.82%
Monroe2547,7322558.21%
Oconto2766,4661734.90%
Oneida1765,6390497.90%
Outagamie1,38828,06814751.31%
Ozaukee78313,73118886.92%
Pepin461,0700633.40%
Pierce2445,3104586.52%
Polk1436,5422329.91%
Portage4679,6950661.50%
Price331,9670244.60%
Racine3,67649,191811881.32%
Richland383,1084216.711%
Rock1,48426,55326917.42%
Rusk221,4691155.15%
Sauk51214,9803805.11%
Sawyer1103,2770672.00%
Shawano2176,8600529.20%
Sheboygan84217,3048730.91%
St. Croix53611,6436609.71%
Taylor782,0712383.23%
Trempealeau3715,18921260.31%
Vernon744,1900242.50%
Vilas743,0180342.70%
Walworth1,49918,189251455.22%
Washburn502,1870318.70%
Washington1,25917,71923935.82%
Waukesha4,81060,160651205.91%
Waupaca5268,397161022.53%
Waushara1285,5271530.81%
Winnebago1,28030,15219753.31%
Wood37910,5672517.21%
Total65,7411,060,5331,0391137.72%

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

