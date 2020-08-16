Wisconsin DHS report testing dips as percentage of positive tests increase

SUNDAY 8/16/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 65,741 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,039 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,702, or 13.2%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 6,099 test results available today, 11.2% were positive. Yesterday, 7.3% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,060,533 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,126,274 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 337 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 96 are in an ICU. A total of 2,426 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,304 or 8.1%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,039 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 65,741 65,056 (+685) Active cases 8,702 (13.2%) 8,828 Recovered cases 55,982 (85.2%) 55,172 Negative cases 1,060,533 1,055,119 (+5,414) Patients hospitalized 337 336 (+1) COVID-19 patients in ICU 96 110 (-14) Hospital beds available 2,426 (21%) 2,357 Ever hospitalized 5,304 (8.1%) 5,275 (+29) COVID-19 deaths 1,039 (1.6%) 1,038 (+1)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/16/2020 Negative as of 8/16/2020 Deaths as of 8/16/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/16/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/16/2020 Adams 94 2,865 2 468.3 2% Ashland 30 1,846 1 190.9 3% Barron 326 6,624 3 720.4 1% Bayfield 34 2,071 1 226.8 3% Brown 4,505 54,074 55 1734.1 1% Buffalo 47 1,797 2 357.0 4% Burnett 27 1,790 1 177.0 4% Calumet 403 6,990 2 809.1 0% Chippewa 274 10,968 0 430.6 0% Clark 197 3,964 8 571.2 4% Columbia 288 10,563 2 505.7 1% Crawford 86 3,584 0 528.0 0% Dane 4,849 145,559 39 915.2 1% Dodge 930 17,425 5 1059.5 1% Door 114 4,772 3 415.5 3% Douglas 223 5,627 0 513.8 0% Dunn 139 6,042 0 312.4 0% Eau Claire 658 15,981 4 638.9 1% Florence 16 663 0 368.9 0% Fond du Lac 763 15,973 8 745.7 1% Forest 61 1,061 4 676.4 7% Grant 396 9,416 16 764.1 4% Green 214 5,375 1 580.5 0% Green Lake 62 2,682 0 330.5 0% Iowa 100 3,957 0 423.4 0% Iron 80 1,254 1 1399.8 1% Jackson 62 5,664 1 302.4 2% Jefferson 718 14,200 5 848.2 1% Juneau 152 6,503 1 575.3 1% Kenosha 2,780 30,605 60 1651.5 2% Kewaunee 143 2,709 2 702.4 1% La Crosse 967 19,037 1 820.5 0% Lafayette 171 2,543 0 1021.8 0% Langlade 74 2,465 1 386.1 1% Lincoln 73 3,542 0 262.1 0% Manitowoc 399 11,246 1 502.5 0% Marathon 697 15,604 12 515.3 2% Marinette 495 7,727 5 1221.1 1% Marquette 81 2,270 1 532.6 1% Menominee 26 1,796 0 567.8 0% Milwaukee 22,212 203,728 466 2327.8 2% Monroe 254 7,732 2 558.2 1% Oconto 276 6,466 1 734.9 0% Oneida 176 5,639 0 497.9 0% Outagamie 1,388 28,068 14 751.3 1% Ozaukee 783 13,731 18 886.9 2% Pepin 46 1,070 0 633.4 0% Pierce 244 5,310 4 586.5 2% Polk 143 6,542 2 329.9 1% Portage 467 9,695 0 661.5 0% Price 33 1,967 0 244.6 0% Racine 3,676 49,191 81 1881.3 2% Richland 38 3,108 4 216.7 11% Rock 1,484 26,553 26 917.4 2% Rusk 22 1,469 1 155.1 5% Sauk 512 14,980 3 805.1 1% Sawyer 110 3,277 0 672.0 0% Shawano 217 6,860 0 529.2 0% Sheboygan 842 17,304 8 730.9 1% St. Croix 536 11,643 6 609.7 1% Taylor 78 2,071 2 383.2 3% Trempealeau 371 5,189 2 1260.3 1% Vernon 74 4,190 0 242.5 0% Vilas 74 3,018 0 342.7 0% Walworth 1,499 18,189 25 1455.2 2% Washburn 50 2,187 0 318.7 0% Washington 1,259 17,719 23 935.8 2% Waukesha 4,810 60,160 65 1205.9 1% Waupaca 526 8,397 16 1022.5 3% Waushara 128 5,527 1 530.8 1% Winnebago 1,280 30,152 19 753.3 1% Wood 379 10,567 2 517.2 1% Total 65,741 1,060,533 1,039 1137.7 2%

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

