Wisconsin DHS report testing dips as percentage of positive tests increase

SUNDAY 8/16/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 65,741 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,039 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,702, or 13.2%, are active, according to DHS.
Of the 6,099 test results available today, 11.2% were positive. Yesterday, 7.3% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,060,533 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,126,274 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 337 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 96 are in an ICU. A total of 2,426 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 5,304 or 8.1%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,039 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.
DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|65,741
|65,056 (+685)
|Active cases
|8,702 (13.2%)
|8,828
|Recovered cases
|55,982 (85.2%)
|55,172
|Negative cases
|1,060,533
|1,055,119 (+5,414)
|Patients hospitalized
|337
|336 (+1)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|96
|110 (-14)
|Hospital beds available
|2,426 (21%)
|2,357
|Ever hospitalized
|5,304 (8.1%)
|5,275 (+29)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,039 (1.6%)
|1,038 (+1)
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/16/2020
|Negative as of 8/16/2020
|Deaths as of 8/16/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/16/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/16/2020
|Adams
|94
|2,865
|2
|468.3
|2%
|Ashland
|30
|1,846
|1
|190.9
|3%
|Barron
|326
|6,624
|3
|720.4
|1%
|Bayfield
|34
|2,071
|1
|226.8
|3%
|Brown
|4,505
|54,074
|55
|1734.1
|1%
|Buffalo
|47
|1,797
|2
|357.0
|4%
|Burnett
|27
|1,790
|1
|177.0
|4%
|Calumet
|403
|6,990
|2
|809.1
|0%
|Chippewa
|274
|10,968
|0
|430.6
|0%
|Clark
|197
|3,964
|8
|571.2
|4%
|Columbia
|288
|10,563
|2
|505.7
|1%
|Crawford
|86
|3,584
|0
|528.0
|0%
|Dane
|4,849
|145,559
|39
|915.2
|1%
|Dodge
|930
|17,425
|5
|1059.5
|1%
|Door
|114
|4,772
|3
|415.5
|3%
|Douglas
|223
|5,627
|0
|513.8
|0%
|Dunn
|139
|6,042
|0
|312.4
|0%
|Eau Claire
|658
|15,981
|4
|638.9
|1%
|Florence
|16
|663
|0
|368.9
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|763
|15,973
|8
|745.7
|1%
|Forest
|61
|1,061
|4
|676.4
|7%
|Grant
|396
|9,416
|16
|764.1
|4%
|Green
|214
|5,375
|1
|580.5
|0%
|Green Lake
|62
|2,682
|0
|330.5
|0%
|Iowa
|100
|3,957
|0
|423.4
|0%
|Iron
|80
|1,254
|1
|1399.8
|1%
|Jackson
|62
|5,664
|1
|302.4
|2%
|Jefferson
|718
|14,200
|5
|848.2
|1%
|Juneau
|152
|6,503
|1
|575.3
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,780
|30,605
|60
|1651.5
|2%
|Kewaunee
|143
|2,709
|2
|702.4
|1%
|La Crosse
|967
|19,037
|1
|820.5
|0%
|Lafayette
|171
|2,543
|0
|1021.8
|0%
|Langlade
|74
|2,465
|1
|386.1
|1%
|Lincoln
|73
|3,542
|0
|262.1
|0%
|Manitowoc
|399
|11,246
|1
|502.5
|0%
|Marathon
|697
|15,604
|12
|515.3
|2%
|Marinette
|495
|7,727
|5
|1221.1
|1%
|Marquette
|81
|2,270
|1
|532.6
|1%
|Menominee
|26
|1,796
|0
|567.8
|0%
|Milwaukee
|22,212
|203,728
|466
|2327.8
|2%
|Monroe
|254
|7,732
|2
|558.2
|1%
|Oconto
|276
|6,466
|1
|734.9
|0%
|Oneida
|176
|5,639
|0
|497.9
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,388
|28,068
|14
|751.3
|1%
|Ozaukee
|783
|13,731
|18
|886.9
|2%
|Pepin
|46
|1,070
|0
|633.4
|0%
|Pierce
|244
|5,310
|4
|586.5
|2%
|Polk
|143
|6,542
|2
|329.9
|1%
|Portage
|467
|9,695
|0
|661.5
|0%
|Price
|33
|1,967
|0
|244.6
|0%
|Racine
|3,676
|49,191
|81
|1881.3
|2%
|Richland
|38
|3,108
|4
|216.7
|11%
|Rock
|1,484
|26,553
|26
|917.4
|2%
|Rusk
|22
|1,469
|1
|155.1
|5%
|Sauk
|512
|14,980
|3
|805.1
|1%
|Sawyer
|110
|3,277
|0
|672.0
|0%
|Shawano
|217
|6,860
|0
|529.2
|0%
|Sheboygan
|842
|17,304
|8
|730.9
|1%
|St. Croix
|536
|11,643
|6
|609.7
|1%
|Taylor
|78
|2,071
|2
|383.2
|3%
|Trempealeau
|371
|5,189
|2
|1260.3
|1%
|Vernon
|74
|4,190
|0
|242.5
|0%
|Vilas
|74
|3,018
|0
|342.7
|0%
|Walworth
|1,499
|18,189
|25
|1455.2
|2%
|Washburn
|50
|2,187
|0
|318.7
|0%
|Washington
|1,259
|17,719
|23
|935.8
|2%
|Waukesha
|4,810
|60,160
|65
|1205.9
|1%
|Waupaca
|526
|8,397
|16
|1022.5
|3%
|Waushara
|128
|5,527
|1
|530.8
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,280
|30,152
|19
|753.3
|1%
|Wood
|379
|10,567
|2
|517.2
|1%
|Total
|65,741
|1,060,533
|1,039
|1137.7
|2%