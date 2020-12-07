The Abbey Bar, Sardine Can, other Wisconsin businesses recognized for responses to COVID-19 pandemic

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A De Pere restaurant and many other Northeast Wisconsin businesses have been recognized for their creative responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Abbey Bar was recognized for going beyond typical COVID-19 health and safety measures – such as employee masking, outdoor seating, and reduced indoor capacity – to offer ‘pay-it-forward’ gift cards to customers who are encouraged to give them to front-line health workers or people hard hit by the virus.

Owner Kerry Cunard says she has been paying her staff and vendors first, instead of herself, because she believes in giving back to others in need, even in tough times.

Over 230 Wisconsin businesses were recognized for their creative responses to the pandemic as part of the We’re All Innovating Contest.

“Wisconsin is known for its can-do spirit and its big ideas,” says Gov. Tony Evers. “The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired businesses to find new ways fight the virus, operate their businesses, and meet the needs of our community. After looking at these winning projects, I’m truly in awe of these folks’ ingenuity, imagination, and creativity.”

The We’re All Innovating Contest was created by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) this fall to recognize and promote the creative ways startups and small businesses are adapting to the challenges of the pandemic.

A team of 182 volunteer judges evaluated more than 1,220 businesses, ranging from biotechnology firms to restaurants. According to the governor’s office, entries were evaluated in part on their progress to date and the potential for the innovation to move forward.

Winners were selected in three major categories – technology innovation to address COVID-19 impacts on health, technology innovation to address COVID-19 impacts on businesses, and service and business operation innovations to respond to COVID-19 disruption.

Top prizes went to 17 winners in the three categories. According to the governor’s office, all 231 winners selected for funding have the opportunity to share in a total of $3 million.

Milwaukee-based Novir LLC received the top prize for its work developing a test to rapidly detect antibodies found in people who have already contracted COVID-19. Novir’s test can deliver results in minutes rather than the days required for previous tests. The test is undergoing U.S. Food and Drug Administration review and is expected to be cleared this month.

Northeast Wisconsin winners include:

Service and business operation innovation to respond to COVID-19 disruption

The Abbey Bar in De Pere

Nicholas Marcelle, Green Bay Vending

Innov8 Language Inc. in Green Bay

illumyx LLC in Green Bay

FourOne Food Group in Appleton

Craft Jan’s LLC in Suring

True North Performance in Green Bay

Rooster Dreams Visual Arts in Neenah

York Estates in Sheboygan Falls

Kompelling in Suamico

bCentered Training in Green Bay

Style Hook Up LLC in Appleton

920 Tattoo Company in Oshkosh

TenderHeart Learning Center in Suamico

Little Food Company in Kaukauna

Webfitter in Green Bay

Creekside Chiropractic and Rehabilitation in Sheboygan

The Sardine Can in Green Bay

Yoga Hive Wisconsin in Waupaca

Vander Zanden Enterprises in Kaukauna

Emprize Brewing in Menasha

EngineHouse Services in Green Bay

The HUB Studio Cafe in Plymouth

Hotel Washington & Studio on Washington Island

Dodge 313 in Kaukauna

Medley Taverns in Appleton

Technology innovation to address COVID-19 impacts on health

Associated Machine Design in Green Bay

Roving Blue in Lena

LyfeStylus in Menasha

Trout Springs Winery in Greenleaf

Reynolds Packaging in Green Bay

Technology innovation to address COVID-19 impacts on business

Small-Town HR in Manawa

Dairy Coach in Denmark

Simplifeye Systems in Oneida

Moonrise Entertainment in Ripon

William Green, Fox City Flix in Neenah

For a full list of winners, visit WEDC’s website.