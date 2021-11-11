Greater Green Bay Chamber updates Economic Development Strategic Plan, emphasis on big picture

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday, The Greater Green Bay Chamber presented the updated Economic Development Strategic Plan inside the ballroom at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Green Bay.

“We would not be here celebrating this strategic plan today if it weren’t for our strategic plan investors,” said Kelly Armstrong, Vice President of Economic Development.

An estimated 100 people were in attendance, including local business owners and employees, lawmakers, and city government employees, to hear about the revised plan in place. The original plan was created in 2017 and the GGBC felt it needed to be updated to reflect the current state of the economy.

“We’re really excited to see the development of the Economic Strategic Plan. It’s community wide, so we don’t own everything in it. There are a lot of big picture things in there,” explained Armstrong.

An important subject on the minds of many continues to be affordable housing. “We have formed three working groups that are looking at housing, board diversity, and small business,” said Robyn Davis President and CEO of Brown County United Way.

Speakers acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly changed our economy. “We’re now hoping to get beyond COVID, but I think we’ve learned a lot as a result of that experience,” said Mayor Eric Genrich.

Genrich says the collaboration between the community and the Chamber is vital. “The Chamber and a lot of the community partners felt it was a good time to get together,” added Genrich.

Logistics and transportation were also brought to the table. Mark Rourke, President and CEO of Schneider National, says business is important on a local and national scale.” Transportation and logistics are important not only to the country, but certainly what it means here in Northeast Wisconsin. One of the key enablers is our talent base here,” said Rourke.

For more on the Greater Green Bay Chamber click here and check out their homepage for the revised plan.