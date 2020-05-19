1  of  2
Closings
The Marq Banquet & Catering closes due to coronavirus pandemic

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marq Banquet & Catering located in De Pere announced on Tuesday that it will be permanently closing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, The Marq Banquet & Catering temporarily closed their services when Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order was put in effect with the high hopes that the venue would soon reopen to the community.

General Manager Terry Thetford said, “This pandemic has hit many industries hard, especially in the events and catering sector.”

Thetford continued, “We explored many potential options for re-opening and ultimately came to this difficult decision. We are fiscally unable to continue operations while ensuring the safety of our clients and team members.”

The organization says the clients who had events scheduled at the venue will receive a refund for their full deposits and that all clientele, as well as the vendors, have been notified of the closure.

Thetford concluded, “We are doing everything we can to serve these clients and to help our team members find new employment.”

