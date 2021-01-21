The Shamrock Club of New Dublin cancels Saint Patrick’s Day festivities

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shamrock Club in New London is canceling their annual Grand Parade and New Dublin Irish Fest.

Officials say the tough decision was made to keep people safe during the pandemic. The safety of patrons and club members remains their biggest concern.

Wisconsin’s largest Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Fest will be missing the extensive lineup of bagpipe bands, marching bands, and festive clowns in downtown New London.

However, The Shamrock Club still plans on having these festive Irish appreciation days:

Leprechaun Day, March 15

Hooligan Day, March 16

Irish Caroling, March 17

Irish entertainment and dignitary appreciation night, March 19

Organizers say the event schedule will be updated with next year’s dates of fun and they look forward to seeing people the week of March 15-20, 2021.