The Shinery Moonshine Company moving out of Fox River Mall

GRAND CHUTE, Wis.(WFRV)- The Shinery Moonshine Company has decided to move out of their store location inside the Fox River Mall that they have occupied for the past 4-years. The COVID-19 pandemic along with the recent shooting, has the Troy Reissmann ready to move.

“When COVID hit, it brought everything to a halt. The mall had shut down for three months,” said Troy Reissmann. Reissmann said that he was already looking to relocate and has already found a location. “We had previously looked at this location about two years ago, and now it seems to be the right time to move in,” said Reissmann. The new location will be next to the Manderfield’s Bakery on Michael’s Drive. “The space was vacant for a while,” said Reissmann

The shooting in near the food court area of the mall on January 31st happened not far from where The Shinery is located. Reissmann was not at the store at the time of the shooting but his son was. “My son was working that day and he said that he heard small popping noises. He then saw people running past the store,” said Reissmann. His son was not injured, but reportedly assisted in helping shoppers get out of the area.

The new location is larger, and there is a change in their business plan. “We have a different business idea. We’re going from a Class A liquor license, where we could just sell you the product and give you a little sample–to a Class B liquor license, where you can not only sell product but sell shots too,” said Reissmann.

Local 5 reached out to the Fox River Mall for comment on their COVID-19 protocols in place and have yet to receive a response. However, on their website, they have a section dedicated to safety measures. Click here for more information. The new location for The Shinery Moonshine Company will open on March 1st. Visit their website for more information: click here.