The walk-in COVID-19 clinic at Sunnyview Expo is extending its hours in Oshkosh

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- As the cases of COVID-19 numbers continue to surge throughout the community, a local vaccine clinic is extending its hours.

The Sunnyview Expo Center’s “Walk-In Wednesday” will open its COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, and again next week on Wednesday, September 1.

Sunnyview Expo Center, located at 500 E. County Road “Y.” Doug Gieryn, the Winnebago County Health Department Director/health Officer explains that with both news of the FDA approving the Pfizer vaccine and Wisconsin Evers’ newest vaccine incentive, more people are going to be wanting to get vaccinated. Gieryn says, “we are also providing additional does to individuals who are immunocompromised.”

Both Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the Clinic. officials say there will also be a limited amount of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone 12-years-old and older is eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine but any person younger than 18-years-old will need a parent or guardian present.

On Monday, August 23, Evers announce the “COVID-19 vaccination reward program” alongside the State’s DHS. The program will reward Wisconsinites who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine anytime between August 23 and September 6 in the form of a $100 dollar visa gift card.