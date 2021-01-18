ThedaCare announces additional COVID-19 testing sites

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has announced more COVID-19 testing sites in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.

According to a release, testing will be done through mobile testing units and the site at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah.

Testing at mobile sites and ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah will be offered from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) on the following dates:

January 18 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium

January 19 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah Berlin VFW Post 2925 Gresham High School parking lot 2:10 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

January 20 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah Chilton High School Green Lake American Legion Post 306

January 21 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah ThedaCare Physicians-Wautoma Christ The Rock Community Church

January 22 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah ThedaCare Medical Center-New London ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca



According to ThedaCare, the drive-through testing is free and is available to all community members experiencing symptoms, those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus.

Appointments are not required but are recommended. You do not need to be a ThedaCare patient to receive a test. Those looking to get tested do not need to be a resident of the community where these testing sites are located.