ThedaCare announces additional COVID-19 testing sites

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has announced more COVID-19 testing sites in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.
According to a release, testing will be done through mobile testing units and the site at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah.
Testing at mobile sites and ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah will be offered from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) on the following dates:
- January 18
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
- Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium
- January 19
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
- Berlin VFW Post 2925
- Gresham High School parking lot 2:10 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- January 20
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
- Chilton High School
- Green Lake American Legion Post 306
- January 21
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
- ThedaCare Physicians-Wautoma
- Christ The Rock Community Church
- January 22
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
- ThedaCare Medical Center-New London
- ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca
According to ThedaCare, the drive-through testing is free and is available to all community members experiencing symptoms, those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus.
Appointments are not required but are recommended. You do not need to be a ThedaCare patient to receive a test. Those looking to get tested do not need to be a resident of the community where these testing sites are located.