ThedaCare announces COVID-19 testing sites for the rest of June

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced where people can get a free COVID-19 test for the remainder of June.
The schedule for the rest of June is as follows:
|JUNE
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|June 7 – Culver Family Weclome Center University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|June 8 – Neuroscience Group Field 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|June 9 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|June 10 – Christ the Rock Community Church 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|June 11 – Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
|June 14 – Culver Family Weclome Center University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|June 15 – Neuroscience Group Field 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|June 16 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|June 17 – Christ the Rock Community Church 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|June 18 – Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
|June 21 – Culver Family Weclome Center University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|June 22 – Neuroscience Group Field 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|June 23 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|June 24 – Christ the Rock Community Church 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|June 25 – Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The drive-through testing is free and while appointments are not required, they are recommended.
Those looking for a test can sign up for one online.