ThedaCare announces COVID-19 testing sites for the rest of June

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced where people can get a free COVID-19 test for the remainder of June.

The schedule for the rest of June is as follows:

JUNE Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday June 7 – Culver Family Weclome Center University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. June 8 – Neuroscience Group Field 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. June 9 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. June 10 – Christ the Rock Community Church 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. June 11 – Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. June 14 – Culver Family Weclome Center University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. June 15 – Neuroscience Group Field 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. June 16 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. June 17 – Christ the Rock Community Church 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. June 18 – Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. June 21 – Culver Family Weclome Center University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. June 22 – Neuroscience Group Field 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. June 23 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. June 24 – Christ the Rock Community Church 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. June 25 – Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The drive-through testing is free and while appointments are not required, they are recommended.

Those looking for a test can sign up for one online.