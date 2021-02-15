ThedaCare announces extended COVID-19 testing

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare’s COVID-19 testing has been extended.

ThedaCare says that testing will be done through mobile testing sites and at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah.

The schedule for the testing sites are:

Feb. 15 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Feb. 16 – Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Feb. 17 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Feb. 18 – Christ The Rock Community Church (9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

According to ThedaCare the drive-through testing is free and available for:

All community members experiencing systems

Those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19

Anyone who is worried about having the virus

Those who want to schedule a test can do so by clicking here.