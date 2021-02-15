FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

ThedaCare announces extended COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare’s COVID-19 testing has been extended.

ThedaCare says that testing will be done through mobile testing sites and at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah.

The schedule for the testing sites are:

  • Feb. 15 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
  • Feb. 16 – Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
  • Feb. 17 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
  • Feb. 18 – Christ The Rock Community Church (9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

According to ThedaCare the drive-through testing is free and available for:

  • All community members experiencing systems
  • Those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19
  • Anyone who is worried about having the virus

Those who want to schedule a test can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Snowmobile racing arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Top wrestlers shine at individual state

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball regional recap, sectional brackets

State Wrestling Semifinals

Girls Basketball Regional Finals: Kimberly, Notre Dame advance