ThedaCare announces new vaccine appointment process

Coronavirus

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has moved to a direct scheduling process as more people become eligible for the vaccine.

According to ThedaCare, no vaccine order is required for the direct scheduling process. Patients will also reportedly have the opportunity to select which vaccine they want to get.

“The pandemic is not over. The vaccines are certainly a turning point and we are making great progress in Wisconsin,” says Dr. Mark Cockley, Chief Clinical Officer and President of ThedaCare’s Clinically Integrated Network.

ThedaCare also annouced they will have five vaccine clinics open for the next several weeks.

From March 31 to April 13, ThedaCare says they are expecting to receive 4,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. A majority of vaccine appointments are scheduled 7-10 days in advance, according to ThedaCare.

Those who want to schedule an appointment should sign up on ThedaCare’s website.

