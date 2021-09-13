FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

ThedaCare announces rapid COVID-19 testing in the Fox Valley

Coronavirus

(WFRV) – As the spread of COVID-19 is on the rise with the Delta variant in Northeast Wisconsin, ThedaCare is making sure to have testing available through mobile testing sites.

ThedaCare has announced several testing sites in the Fox Valley for the week of September 13. Appointments are required and people should pre-register online. The schedule of testing dates and times are below:

DateLocationHours & Test Type
9/13Christ the Rock Community ChurchRapid testing available from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Most results within 15 minutes. PCR testing available 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Most results within 24-48 hours.
9/14Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities StadiumRapid testing available from 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Most results within 15 minutes. PCR testing available 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Most results within 24-48 hours.
9/15ThedaCare Physicians-NeenahRapid testing available from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Most results within 15 minutes. PCR testing available 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Most results within 24-48 hours.
9/16Christ the Rock Community ChurchRapid testing available from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Most results within 15 minutes. PCR testing available 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Most results within 24-48 hours.
9/17Guardian BuildingRapid testing available from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Most results within 15 minutes. PCR testing available 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Most results within 24-48 hours.

You do not need to be a ThedaCare patient to receive a test, nor do you need to be a resident of the community where testing is taking place. Those 18-year-old and younger must have a parent or legal guardian present at the time of testing.

