ThedaCare announces rapid COVID-19 testing in the Fox Valley

(WFRV) – As the spread of COVID-19 is on the rise with the Delta variant in Northeast Wisconsin, ThedaCare is making sure to have testing available through mobile testing sites.

ThedaCare has announced several testing sites in the Fox Valley for the week of September 13. Appointments are required and people should pre-register online. The schedule of testing dates and times are below:

Date Location Hours & Test Type 9/13 Christ the Rock Community Church Rapid testing available from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Most results within 15 minutes. PCR testing available 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Most results within 24-48 hours. 9/14 Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Rapid testing available from 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Most results within 15 minutes. PCR testing available 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Most results within 24-48 hours. 9/15 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah Rapid testing available from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Most results within 15 minutes. PCR testing available 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Most results within 24-48 hours. 9/16 Christ the Rock Community Church Rapid testing available from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Most results within 15 minutes. PCR testing available 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Most results within 24-48 hours. 9/17 Guardian Building Rapid testing available from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Most results within 15 minutes. PCR testing available 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Most results within 24-48 hours.

You do not need to be a ThedaCare patient to receive a test, nor do you need to be a resident of the community where testing is taking place. Those 18-year-old and younger must have a parent or legal guardian present at the time of testing.