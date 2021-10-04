ThedaCare announces ten total COVID-19 testing sites for week of Oct. 4

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced the dates and locations for COVID testing for the week of Oct. 4.

ThedaCare says that the demand for testing is increasing. There is an increase in the number of sites available for those looking to get a COVID-19 test.

The schedule for the week is as follows:

Oct. 4 Christ the Rock Community Church – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Waushara County Fairgrounds – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Soldiers and Sailors park – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 6 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Life Assembly of God Church – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 Christ the Rock Community Church – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 Guardian Building – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Soldiers and Sailors Park – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



All of the sites have rapid testing and PCR testing available.

The drive-through testing is free and while appointments are not required, they are recommended. Those looking for a test can sign up for one online. All of the sites have rapid and PCR testing available.

More information can be found on ThedaCare’s website.