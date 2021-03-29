ThedaCare announces updated COVID-19 testing dates

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has announced the location and times for their COVID-19 testing sites for the week of March 29.

Testing will be done through mobile testing units and the site at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, according to ThedaCare.

The testing sites and dates are:

March 29 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Green lake American Legion Post 306 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

March 30 Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

March 31 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ThedaCare Medical Center-New London 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

April 1 Winnecone Middle/High School Community Testing 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Christ the Rock Community Church 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

April 2 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



“Testing gives health systems insight to the breadth and depth of those infected in our communities, and help us better understand the spread of the virus,” says Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer.

ThedaCare says the drive-through testing is free and appointments are not required but are recommended.

For more information on how to schedule an appointment visit ThedaCare’s website.