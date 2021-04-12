FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

ThedaCare announces updated COVID-19 testing sites

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has announced updated information regarding the additional COVID-19 testing sites and dates.

According to ThedaCare, the schedule for COVID-19 testing for the week of April 12 is as follows:

  • April 12
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • April 13
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • April 14
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • April 15
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
    • Christ the Rock Community Church – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • April 16
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The testing will be done through mobile testing units and the sate at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah.

ThedaCare says, the drive-through testing is free and is available to all community members who are either experiencing symptoms, believe they may have been exposed to the virus and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus. Registering for an appointment can be done online or by registering onsite.

