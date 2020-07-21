(WFRV) – ThedaCare is celebrating the discharge of its 100th coronavirus patient.
On Thursday, July 16, 57-year-old Edward Talavera of Appleton left ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton after spending a week in the hospital’s care.
As of Tuesday, July 21, ThedaCare has discharged 106 total confirmed COVID-19 patients.
ThedaCare Appleton has previously discharged 89-year-old Ozzie Bruss, its 89th COVID-19 discharge, and 79-year-old Keith Jameson, its 11th COVID-19 discharge.
Green Bay’s HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, Green Bay’s Aurora BayCare, and Oshkosh’s Ascension Mercy have also discharged numerous COVID-19 patients.
