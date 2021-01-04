ThedaCare, Calumet Co. Health offer additional COVID-19 testing site

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

(WFRV) ThedaCare Medical Center and Calumet County Public Health have announced the continuation of COVID-19 testing for the community.

They will be doing testing ever Thursday at Christ the Rock Community Church in Harrison (Menasha) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will also be testing at Chilton High School on Wednesday, January 6 and the 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pre-registration is required for both sites.

It is a self-swab process and is open to anyone with symptoms or possible exposure to COVID-19.