ThedaCare, Calumet Co. Health offer additional COVID-19 testing site

(WFRV) ThedaCare Medical Center and Calumet County Public Health have announced the continuation of COVID-19 testing for the community.
They will be doing testing ever Thursday at Christ the Rock Community Church in Harrison (Menasha) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will also be testing at Chilton High School on Wednesday, January 6 and the 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pre-registration is required for both sites.
It is a self-swab process and is open to anyone with symptoms or possible exposure to COVID-19.
