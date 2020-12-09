ThedaCare expands access to COVID-19 testing with additional mobile unit

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare is expanding its COVID-19 testing services in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.

The health care system has created an additional mobile testing unit to ensure access to COVID-19 testing that adds to the services currently in place through the original mobile testing unit that has been in use since October, as well as the testing site at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah.

ThedaCare says that testing and contact tracing are critical to best manage community spread of COVID-19.

The schedules for mobile testing sites in rural communites, and the testing location in Neenah, have now been extended to offer testing to additional community members.

Testing will now be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., unless otherwise noted, on the following dates:

Date Location Wednesday, Dec. 9 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

– ThedaCare Wautoma (N2585 Plaza Rd.

Wautoma, WI 54982) Hours: 10:00 a.m.-

5:00 p.m.

– Berlin VFW Post 2925 (420 N. Wisconsin

St, Berlin WI 54923) Thursday, Dec. 10 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

– Christ The Rock Community Church (W6254 US-10 #114, Menasha, WI 54952) Friday, Dec. 11 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

– ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose

– ThedaCare Physicians-Clintonville (370 S.

Main St, Clintonville, WI 54929) Monday, Dec. 14 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

– Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium (2400 N. Casaloma Dr., Appleton, WI 54913) Tuesday, Dec. 15 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

– Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities

Stadium (2400 N. Casaloma Dr., Appleton,

WI 54913) Wednesday, Dec. 16 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

– ThedaCare Wautoma (N2585 Plaza Rd. Wautoma, WI 54982) Hours: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

– Green Lake American Legion Post 306 (518 Water St. Green Lake, WI 54941) Thursday, Dec. 17 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

– ThedaCare Medical Center-New London

– Christ The Rock Community Church (W6254 US-10 #114, Menasha, WI 54952) Friday, Dec. 18 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

– Berlin VFW Post 2925 (420 N. Wisconsin St, Berlin WI 54923)

– ThedaCare Physicians-Clintonville (370 S. Main St, Clintonville, WI 54929) Monday, Dec. 21 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

– Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities

Stadium (2400 N. Casaloma Dr., Appleton,

WI 54913) Tuesday, Dec. 22 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

– Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium (2400 N. Casaloma Dr., Appleton, WI 54913) Wednesday, Dec. 23 – ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

– ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca

– ThedaCare Wautoma (N2585 Plaza Rd. Wautoma, WI 54982) Hours: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

The drive-through testing is free and available to all community members experiencing symptoms, those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, and anyone who is concerned they may have the virus.

Appointments are not required but they are recommended. Individuals can pre-register online at doineedacovid19test.com or onsite. You do not need to be a ThedaCare patient to receive a test.

Those seeking a test do not need to be a resident of the community where these testing sites are located. Individuals under 18-years-old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing.

Results will be given online, or through a phone call if necessary.

In addition to the mobile testing sites in rural communities, the federal COVID-19 surge testing site at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah continues to operate. Testing is free. Individuals can make an appointment on doineedacovid19test.com or register onsite.