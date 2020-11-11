ThedaCare expands mobile COVID-19 testing in rural communities

(WFRV) – ThedaCare is expanding access to its mobile COVID-19 testing.

Earlier this month, ThedaCare announced mobile testing sites in numerous rural communities that was scheduled to conclude on November 16. On Wednesday, ThedaCare announced testing will run through the week of Thanksgiving.

Testing will be offered from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the following dates/locations:

November 11 – Shawano High School

November 12 – ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose

November 13 – Shawano High School

November 16 – ThedaCare Medical Center-New London

November 17 – ThedaCare Physicians-Markesan

November 18 – ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca

November 19 – ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin

November 20 – Shawano High School

November 23 – ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca

November 24 – ThedaCare Medical Center-New London

November 25 – Shawano High School

This drive-through testing is free and available to all community members experiencing symptoms, those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus.

While appointments are not required, ThedaCare does recommend them. Individuals can pre-register online at doineedacovid19test.com or onsite. You do not need to be a ThedaCare patient to receive a test.

Those seeking a test do not need to be a resident of the community where these testing sites are located. Individuals under 18-years-old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing.

Results will be given online, or through a phone call if necessary.

In addition to the mobile testing sites in rural communities, the federal COVID-19 surge testing site at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah continues to operate. Testing is free. Individuals can make an appointment on doineedacovid19test.com or register onsite.