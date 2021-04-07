ThedaCare expects to receive 1,500 vaccine doses, appointments still available

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare is set to administer their 50,000th COVID-19 vaccine on April 10, and expects to receive 1,500 doses.

According to ThedaCare, from April 7 to April 13 ThedaCare is expecting to get 1,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine which includes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses. Currently, limited appointments are still available, but walk-ins are not accepted.

“ThedaCare remains committed to the safe, reliable and effective distribution of vaccines,” says Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer.

ThedaCare says they are targeting to administer 10,000 vaccines per week. Currently, 45,930 vaccines have been administered by ThedaCare from Dec. 24 through April 4.

“The administration of the 50,000th vaccine from our system is a milestone,” says Dr. Cockley.

Currently, Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for people age 16 and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are both authorized for people age 18 and older.