ThedaCare extends COVID-19 testing locations, dates

(WFRV) – ThedaCare is extending its COVID-19 testing locations in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.

Since October, ThedaCare teams have conducted thousands of COVID-19 tests to Wisconsinites through testing sites in Neenah and rural communities.

Testing allows health systems to understand the breadth and depth of those infected in the community, which helps to provide an understanding of the spread of the virus, according to ThedaCare.

The schedules for mobile testing sites in rural communities and the testing location at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah have been extended to offer testing to additional community members.

Testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following days and the listed locations:

December 1

ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

ThedaCare Medical Center-New London

December 2

ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

ThedaCare Physicians-Markesan

December 3

ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

Shawano High School

December 4

ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose

December 7

ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca

December 8

ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

ThedaCare Medical Center-New London

December 9

ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin

December 10

ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

Shawano High School

December 11

ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose

December 14

ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

ThedaCare Physicians-Markesan

December 15

ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca

December 16

ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

Shawano High School

December 17

ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

ThedaCare Medical Center-New London

December 18

ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin

The drive-through testing is free and available to all community members experiencing symptoms, those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus.

Appointments are not required but they are recommended. Individuals can pre-register online at doineedacovid19test.com or onsite. You do not need to be a ThedaCare patient to receive a test.

Those seeking a test do not need to be a resident of the community where these testing sites are located. Individuals under 18-years-old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing.

Results will be given online, or through a phone call if necessary.

In addition to the mobile testing sites in rural communities, the federal COVID-19 surge testing site at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah continues to operate. Testing is free. Individuals can make an appointment on doineedacovid19test.com or register onsite.