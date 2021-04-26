ThedaCare extends COVID-19 testing sites through April 30

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has announced information regarding their additional testing sites and dates.
According to ThedaCare, testing will be coordinated through mobile testing units and at the ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah site.
The schedule for ThedaCare’s testing sites is:
- April 26
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- ThedaCare Medical Center-New London – 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- ThedaCare Medical Center -Waupaca – 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- April 27
- Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium – 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- April 28
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- April 29
- Christ the Rock Community Church – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- April 30
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- ThedaCare Physicians-Markesan – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The drive-through testing is free and individuals do not need to be ThedaCare patients to receive a test, according to ThedaCare.
For more information visit ThedaCare’s website.