ThedaCare extends COVID-19 testing sites through April 30

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has announced information regarding their additional testing sites and dates.

According to ThedaCare, testing will be coordinated through mobile testing units and at the ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah site.

The schedule for ThedaCare’s testing sites is:

  • April 26
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    • ThedaCare Medical Center-New London – 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    • ThedaCare Medical Center -Waupaca – 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • April 27
    • Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium – 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • April 28
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • April 29
    • Christ the Rock Community Church – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • April 30
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Markesan – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The drive-through testing is free and individuals do not need to be ThedaCare patients to receive a test, according to ThedaCare.

For more information visit ThedaCare’s website.

