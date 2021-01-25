ThedaCare extends COVID-19 testing sites

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has released information about additional COVID-19 testing sites and dates in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.
According to a release, testing will be coordinated through mobile testing units and ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah.
Testing at the mobile sites will be offered from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (unless otherwise stated) at the following dates:
- January 25
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
- ThedaCare Medical Center-New London (8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.)
- January 26
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
- Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium
- Gresham High School Parking Lot (2:10 p.m. – 5 p.m.)
- January 27
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
- Chilton High School
- January 28
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
- ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose (9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)
- ThedaCare Physicians-Wautoma (1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
- Christ The Rock Community Church
- January 29
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
The drive-through testing is free and is available to all community members experiencing symptoms, those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and anyone who is concerned about having the virus.