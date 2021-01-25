ThedaCare extends COVID-19 testing sites

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has released information about additional COVID-19 testing sites and dates in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.

According to a release, testing will be coordinated through mobile testing units and ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah.

Testing at the mobile sites will be offered from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (unless otherwise stated) at the following dates:

January 25 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah ThedaCare Medical Center-New London (8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.)

January 26 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Gresham High School Parking Lot (2:10 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

January 27 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah Chilton High School

January 28 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose (9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) ThedaCare Physicians-Wautoma (1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.) Christ The Rock Community Church

January 29 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah



The drive-through testing is free and is available to all community members experiencing symptoms, those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and anyone who is concerned about having the virus.