ThedaCare extends COVID-19 testing sites

Coronavirus

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has released information about additional COVID-19 testing sites and dates in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.

According to a release, testing will be coordinated through mobile testing units and ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah.

Testing at the mobile sites will be offered from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (unless otherwise stated) at the following dates:

  • January 25
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
    • ThedaCare Medical Center-New London (8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.)
  • January 26
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
    • Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium
    • Gresham High School Parking Lot (2:10 p.m. – 5 p.m.)
  • January 27
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
    • Chilton High School
  • January 28
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
    • ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose (9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Wautoma (1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
    • Christ The Rock Community Church
  • January 29
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah

The drive-through testing is free and is available to all community members experiencing symptoms, those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and anyone who is concerned about having the virus.

