ThedaCare extends testing sites and dates in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced on Tuesday that they have additional testing sites and dates available for residents to access COVID-19 testing in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.

Testing will be coordinated through mobile testing units, and the testing site at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah.

The drive-through testing is free and is available to all community members experiencing symptoms, those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus.

Though appointments are not required, they are recommended; individuals can pre-register online or register onsite.

The schedules for mobile testing sites and the testing location at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, and will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted on the following dates:

