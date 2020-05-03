Live Now
Catholic Mass
1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

ThedaCare facilities reopen select services

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced on Sunday that beginning May 4, ThedaCare will resume select services to treat illnesses and ongoing medical care that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

ThedaCare says the services will be phased-in over time and prioritized by patients’ needs and
risks beginning with essential surgeries, primary care, and other specialties and diagnostics.

Healthcare officials say they have designated specific care facilities to care for potential COVID-19 cases in efforts to contain the potential spread of the virus.

The organization note they will continue screenings and temperature checks as well as require masks for anyone entering a ThedaCare facility.

Officials also add that all surgery patients will be tested for COVID-19 prior to their procedure or before their prep.

ThedaCare is also making sure its staff is staying safe as they reopen these services saying they are providing staff with access to all necessary supplies of proper PPE.

ThedaCare officials say the practice of social distancing will also remain in effect as they continue to limit the number of visitors to its facilities.

ThedaCare states, “Reinstating services that had previously been deferred is a positive step forward, and we hope to resume even more services soon with the safety of our patients, communities and team members as our primary focus.”

For more information and updates on ThedaCare services visit, ThedaCareCOVID19.org.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"