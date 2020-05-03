ThedaCare facilities reopen select services

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced on Sunday that beginning May 4, ThedaCare will resume select services to treat illnesses and ongoing medical care that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ThedaCare says the services will be phased-in over time and prioritized by patients’ needs and

risks beginning with essential surgeries, primary care, and other specialties and diagnostics.

Healthcare officials say they have designated specific care facilities to care for potential COVID-19 cases in efforts to contain the potential spread of the virus.

The organization note they will continue screenings and temperature checks as well as require masks for anyone entering a ThedaCare facility.

Officials also add that all surgery patients will be tested for COVID-19 prior to their procedure or before their prep.

ThedaCare is also making sure its staff is staying safe as they reopen these services saying they are providing staff with access to all necessary supplies of proper PPE.

ThedaCare officials say the practice of social distancing will also remain in effect as they continue to limit the number of visitors to its facilities.

ThedaCare states, “Reinstating services that had previously been deferred is a positive step forward, and we hope to resume even more services soon with the safety of our patients, communities and team members as our primary focus.”

For more information and updates on ThedaCare services visit, ThedaCareCOVID19.org.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak